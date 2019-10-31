SUBMITTED PHOTO Cory Spangenberg, a 2009 graduate of Abington Heights High School and professional baseball player for the Milwaukee Brewers of the Major League Baseball made a special visit to the Abington Athletics U14 baseball team at a practice earlier this month. His father, Ken Spangenberg, is the coach of the Abington Athletics. Cory Spangenberg, back row, second from left, with the U14 Abington Athletics at Ackerly Field in Glenburn Township.