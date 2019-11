SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit, participated in a memorial dedication to Marine Corps Lance Corporal David A. Parker, a Clarks Summit resident who was killed in action in South Vietnam on Feb. 28, 1969. From left: Patrick Williams, chaplain; Michael McLane, quartermaster/adjutant; Herman Johnson, trustee and mayor of Clarks Summit; Eugene Barkasy, trustee; Donald Jones, commander; John Wettstein, senior vice commander; Richard Broxton and Edward Slowey.