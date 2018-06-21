NEWTON TWP. — Young and old lined the rows of strawberries at Lacoe’s Berry Nice Farm Thursday morning, June 14. They filed their buckets with berries that would later be made into pies, jams and jellies. And they popped some into their mouths.

“We are going to freeze some and make pies,” said Madeline Lori. “The pie has to be made the day the strawberries are picked; otherwise it does not taste as good. I say, ‘off the vine, into the pie and into the stomach.’”

“I enjoy eating them,” said her husband Aldan Lori.

The farm on Valley View Drive is owned and operated by Dick and Regina LaCoe. Their four children and 10 grandchildren all help out at the farm.

It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., dependent on the weather and field conditions. Check the farm’s Facebook page for any changes in the schedule.

There are four acres of strawberries and a couple different ways to enjoy picking them. You can bring your own buckets or buy buckets at the farm for $1 each. Or you can purchase a quart of berries already picked.

“You-pick” berries are $2.25 a pound and those already picked cost $4.25 a quart. The farm only accepts cash.

“We have six acres here,” said Dick LaCoe. “My grandmother Alice Sholler started the farm and back then it was 15 acres. Then my mother Millie LaCoe took it over. I am the third generation to run the farm.”

Strawberry picking season will continue until July 4. Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries will be ready to be picked from July to the middle of August on two acres.

“I enjoy the farm,” Dick LaCoe said. “It’s relaxing and you get to meet a lot people. I see neighbors that I don’t see in the winter.”

“We started about five years ago when we retired,” said Regina LaCoe. “This is our playtime. I get fresh air here, enjoy the view and it is peaceful.”

Kevin Yetkowskas, who volunteers and helps out at the farm said the LaCoes are good friends of his.

“I pick the berries that are for sale and take people to rows and show them where to pick,” he said.

Several children from the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children were there Thursday picking strawberries.

“It is our first time here,” said Mary Ann Stefko, who works for the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. “We like to do things in the community and everyone here is so gracious and nice.”

“I have been picking berries for the last couple of years,” said customer Irma Kowalewski, “it is a lot of fun. I remember when I was younger it would be a penny a quart for strawberries.”