

While a large crowd roamed the downtown streets of Clarks Summit Sunday afternoon, taking in the ice sculptures and other attractions of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, a small group gathered on the outskirts of town for another kind of icy fun — pond hockey at Hillside Park.



Mason Murnin, 11, of Clarks Green, attempts to steal the puck from Shannon Gong of Drums during a Sunday afternoon game at Hillside Park.



Tim Roberts of Lake Ariel guides the puck past Steve Haraschak of Lake Winola.



Hillside Park volunteer Ken Lee offers some ice skating tips to Leah Stafursky, 10, of Clarks Summit.



Treat sisters Camilla, 12, and Evangeline, 5, of Falls, help each other keep their balance while ice skating Sunday afternoon at Hillside Park.



Gage 'Gago' Roberts, 8, of Lake Ariel helps care for the ice after a Sunday afternoon game of pond hockey at Hillside Park.



A leaf is trapped in the frozen lake at Hillside Park.