S. ABINGTON TWP. – Four young cancer patients and survivors joined forces to raise research funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Kaidence O’Donnell, 8; Matthew Siegler, 13; Matthew McDonnell, 8, and Alexander Tserovski, 9, hosted their Lemonade Fundraiser for Children’s Cancer Saturday, June 16 at South Abington Park. While each of the four kids conducted fundraisers in the past, this was their first event together. They met and became friends while attending South Abington Elementary School.

The event featured lemonade, lemon ice donated by Rita’s Italian Ice in South Scranton, donuts donated by Krispy Kreme in South Abington Township, raffles and baked goods donated by friends and family members.

Kaidence O’Donnell was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in December of 2010 at age 1. She bravely endured a year of intense treatment which helped her achieve full remission by January of 2012. Now 6 years in remission, she is a happy, healthy 8-year-old who is completing second grade. She is a kind, fun, sweet and loving girl who loves to do arts and crafts.

Matthew Siegler was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in August of 2007 at age 2. He bravely endured three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy and is now in remission. Matthew is a healthy, strong 13-year-old who enjoys music, landscaping, cars and spending time with family and friends.

Alexander Tserovski was diagnosed with Wilms’ Tumor when he was 5 years old. He underwent surgery and bravely endured months of treatment. He has been in remission for four years. Now 9 years old, Alex is completing third grade. He loves Star Wars, light sabers and video games. He enjoys playing the piano and golf is his favorite sport. Alex is a kind boy who cares about people and animals (especially the endangered ones).

Matthew McDonnell was diagnosed with a rare form of Wilms’ Tumor at 3 years old. He has bravely endured four major surgeries and numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and is currently enrolled in a promising, experimental trial using immunotherapy. He has had clear MRI’s since February of 2017. Matthew is an outgoing, loving 8-year-old who makes friends wherever he goes. He is completing second grade.

PHOTOS BY EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

For more photos, see page 6.