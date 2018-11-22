Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Santa Claus is coming to the Abingtons, where elves from the Abington Lions Club will escort him to the homes of area children.

The Abington Lions Club is once again sponsoring its annual Santa Claus visits for children in second grade and younger who reside in the Abington Heights School District.

“The kids and parents love the home visit with Santa,” said Heather Kusma, chairperson for the Santa visits. “We have elves drive Santa around and we have over 300 kids participate.”

The program has been ongoing for 50 years.

Santa will visit Abington-area homes from Dec. 11-13, bringing the children a special gift. Visits will be made between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians must register their children for the visits by Friday, Nov. 30. No forms will be accepted after that time.

Participants are asked to leave their porch lights on until Santa has made his visit, keep all pets tied and clean your sidewalk if there is snow.

To register, visit abingtonlions.org or fill out the form found in the Nov. 22 edition of the Abington Suburban and mail to:

Abington Lions Club

P.O. Box 273

Clarks Summit, PA, 18411

See below for route codes.

The Lions club is a service organization of men and women that also provides support to people with vison and hearing difficulties and sponsors other community service projects. For more information, visit abingtonlions.org.

SANTA’S SCHEDULE & ROUTE CODES

Tuesday, Dec. 11

■ Tues1: All homes reached from Layton Road between Northern Boulevard and the Scott Township line.

■ Tues2: All homes reached from Shady Lane Road between Northern Boulevard and the Morgan Highway.

■ Tues3: All homes reached from Lower Edella Road (between Northern Boulevard and Leach Hill Road including Sunnyside from Leach Hill Road and Griffin Pond Road area). All homes reached from Leach Hill and Griffin Pond Road.

■ Tues4: All homes in east Newton Township including Newton-Ransom Boulevard and West Mountain area. (Newton-Ransom Boulevard will mark east from west Newton.)

■ Tues5: All homes reached from Forest Acres Drive, Columbus Circle, Country Club Road, Summit Lake Road and Mount Dewey.

Wednesday, Dec. 12:

■ Wed1: All homes reached from Upper Fairview, including Mountain Meadows, Laconia to the Justus border.

■ Wed2: All homes reached from Maggies Road.

■ Wed3: All homes between State Street and the Morgan Highway that can be reached from Knapp Road, West Grove Street and Winola Road.

■ Wed4: All homes in the area surrounding the Abington Heights High School, from Winola Road to Gravel Pond Road and Old Turnpike Road.

■ Wed5: All homes between Oakford Road, and E. Grove Street up to and including North Abington Road (up to Glen Oak Country Club).

■ Wed6: All homes in west Newton to Ransom border, Schultzville, Church Hill Road, Cherry Hill Road areas. All homes reached from Route 307, from CSSH to Newton Township line, Falls Road to Wyoming County line.

Thursday, Dec.13

■ Thur1: All homes in Weis Market area (between State Street. S. Abington Road, E. Grove Street and Maple Street).

■ Thur2: All homes on Upper Edella, White Birch and Venard roads in the area of Clarks Summit University.

■ Thur3: All homes from State Street at Oakford Road north to Dalton border, Glenburn and Waverly townships.

■ Thur4: All homes across N. Abington Road from Glen Oak Country Club, OLP school area. All homes on lower Fairview Road from Abington Road to Squirrel Run, College Park.

■ Thur5: All homes in Milwaukee and Ransom. All homes in the Agway store area to the Dalton border, the end of Gravel Pond Road and Old Lackawanna Trail Road.