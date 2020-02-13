Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2020:02:01 23:37:41

Finn Shepard adds a topping to his paper pizza.

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2020:02:01 23:29:53

From left: Sloan Laytos, Emma Evans, Grant Ryon, Logan Drake and Harper Walsh.

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER