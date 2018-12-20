Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It’s the time of year when most people are smiling or humming Christmas carols, even if they act like the Grinch for the rest of the year.



But for some families, this season is far from comfort-and-joyful. Maybe they’ve lost a loved one, a child is sick or a grandparent is in the hospital. Maybe they have gone through a breakup, lost a job or are homeless. And being around cheery people who are shopping and baking cookies just makes them feel worse.



The local church community is sending a message of hope through the sadness.

First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit hosted its Blue Christmas Vespers on Monday night for all who are living with loss and difficulty.



The Rev. William G. Carter, pastor, said the service was “an opportunity to welcome all who are grieving or struggling during the holiday season for an hour of prayer, reflection and candle-lighting.”

Participants in the service sang carols of the season, and “found some comfort in spending the time together,” said Rev. Carter. “Grief is important work for all of us to undertake. It waits for us until we are ready to do the work.”



Rev. Carter said his church has had congregational memorial services in the past, although they are rarely in December.



“However, this year we have had an unprecedented number of deaths in the church family, so it seemed particularly timely to offer it at this time,” he said.



Another service for those who are grieving will take place at the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Township. “Longest Night,” a short prayer service to honor the difficulties of this time of the year, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at the church, located on 25 Church Hill.



The service will bless the blues and sadness of those who attend, particularly those who have lost a loved one, had a difficult life change, or just feel blue during the holidays. Candles will be lit in honor of lost loved ones. Optional Communion will be distributed at 5 p.m.



For more information or to make a reservation, call 570-563-1564 or e-mail: COTE@epix.net



Rev. Carter said there is no quick cure for grief.

He said, “one of the most important things we can do when we grieve is to refuse to buy into our culture’s quick and superficial antidotes for grief. We don’t ever ‘get over it.’ We ‘go through it.’



“We grieve because we love, because we grew attached to someone or some situation. The trauma of losing someone important is like an amputation of the heart. The loss has to be held until it doesn’t hurt as much, and that takes a while. In the meantime, it is important that we stay connected to others who are dear to us, refusing to become isolated, and to begin to see there are other people and other interests which can come alongside us.”



He said the best way to help those who grieve is “to befriend them, without judgment, without an artificial timeline, refraining from quick platitudes and giving them room to speak when they are ready.



“We need not fill the awkward silences in the conversation, but rather to stay emotionally present, even vulnerable, through the thickness of the loss. Everybody grieves at their own speed and there is no way to hurry through it. The best support is to stay connected with those who are grieving. When the time is right, we can point through the shadows to the light.”