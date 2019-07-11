Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Dalton Lions Club President Robert “Pete” Van Fleet, left, and James Gray, U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran and Dalton Veterans Memorial Day Committee member.

DALTON — Every year since at least 1968 the Dalton Memorial Day Veterans have conducted a Memorial Day service with a parade led by the dozen or more military veterans from the borough and the surrounding communities. The Lackawanna Trail marching band plays patriotic music. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Little League and softball players add to the line of march. The combined community church choir of 15-20 singers contribute with their solemn hymns. The Girl Scouts lead with the “Pledge of Allegiance,” and the Boy Scouts raise the flag then bring “Old Glory” to half mast in honor of the fallen.

The service is one of reflection and respect.

The Dalton Lions Club has, for years, covered the cost of a Memorial Day wreath that is placed in front of the Veterans Memorial Monument, which the club also financially supported. The Lions also purchased the speakers for the sound system used at the ceremony.

Many of the Lions Club members are veterans themselves, and the members of the Dalton Veterans Memorial Day committee are grateful to club and its president, Robert “Pete” Van Fleet, for their many services to the community and country.

These Lions roar all year long. They sponsor the annual breakfast with the bunny at the fire station and the Easter egg hunt in the park. They work in conjunction with Benton Lions Club on an 18-hole golf tournament at Lakeland Golf Club in August. And they serve potato pancakes at the Dalton Fire Company Carnival the second week of July.