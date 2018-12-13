Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Photo courtesy of Beth Perry PHOTO COURTESY OF BETH PERRY

Petals For Goodness Sake is bringing new purpose to used flowers.

The nonprofit organization was founded in April 2016 by Kathee Senofonte. All the work was done in her garage until she needed a bigger space. She and co-directors Beth Perry and Nancy Connors operate out of the former Division Street School in Clarks Summit.

They have 48 volunteers helping with cleaning buckets, sorting and cleaning vases, picking up flowers and making and delivering arrangements.

Petals For Goodness Sake operates Monday through Thursday. Four teams of volunteers work twice a month.

Coffee and tea cups are also used for arrangements. Some places do not allow glass vases so plastic vases are used instead.

Stems and leaves are cut from the flowers. The flowers are then dipped in a hydrating solution so that water is drawn up from the stem. This helps to preserve the flowers. The flowers are then placed in buckets that have been cleaned so the flowers will not be exposed to any bacteria.

The buckets are cleaned with an antibacterial solution before they are used again.

The floral arrangements are delivered to 36 nursing homes, personal care homes, senior citizen centers, hospice centers, a veteran center and home-bound people throughout the area.

Flowers are also given to Saint Francis Soup Kitchen during the holidays to provide cheer for the homeless.

5,000 floral arrangements are delivered per year.

Students from The University of Scranton and Marywood University volunteer to complete their service hours.

Flowers are donated from various sources including funeral homes such as Lawrence E. Young, Jennings Calvey and Carlucci, Golden Desantis, greenhouses and stores such as Gerrity’s and Weis. People who are having a wedding or other special event also donate. Dillions Flowers in Bloomsburg is a frequent contributor and delivers.

“The family takes what flowers they want after a funeral and a few go to the cemetery,” said Senofonte. “The rest end up in a landfill. What a terrible waste that is.”

“The Arc consumers go with Arc staff to pick up flowers, help make the arrangements and deliver them,” said Patrick Quinn director of program operations at the Arc. “The consumers are capable of volunteering and giving back to the community. It allows them to connect to the community and gives the consumers a sense of belonging.”

Clients from Mycil for Independent Living Transitional Skill Center also volunteer.

“The floral arrangements can foster communication and conversation,” said Perry. “A nurse can come into their room and say look at this flower arrangement. Flowers bring joy to the residents and it is a feel-good endeavor.”

Dr. Joyce Varner a professor at the University of South Alabama estimates about 60 percent of nursing home residents do not have regular visitors. Many nursing home residents are “elder orphans,” according to the Petals for Goodness Sake website.

“There was a woman who did not speak,” said Perry. “She received a white rose arrangement. She burst into happiness when she saw it and started to cry. She said, ‘my husband always brought me white roses.’”

“My father Fred Habeeb was blind but could smell the flowers,” said Senofonte. Men like to receive the flower arrangements.”

People can help the non-profit out by shopping online at smile.amazon.com – when making a purchase, select the charity Petals For Goodness Sake. Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the bill to the organization.

Flowers, vases and monetary donations are also welcome. Call Kathee Senofonte at 570-881-4737 or visit the Petals For Goodness Sake Facebook page for more information.