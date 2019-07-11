SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Countryside Community Church in Newton Twp. recently hosted 50 members of the Clay Church Musical Mission Tour (MMT) from South Bend, Indiana. MMT combines the art of theatre with a passion for serving others. It incorporates theater into the social needs of a community, bringing a story to life for children who very rarely get to see well-produced, live theatre. Over the course of five days, MMT conducted community service projects and gave free performances of ‘Once on This Island, Jr. Musical’ at various local social service agencies such as YMCA and the Boy and Girls Club. They also gave a free performance at Countryside Community Church.