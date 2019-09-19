Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From a family photo book, from left: Teresa Elechko, Dominic Scott, the late Joseph Scott and James Scott. SUBMITTED PHOTO Dominic “Dom” R. Scott

CLARKS SUMMIT — Dominic “Dom” R. Scott completed almost eight years on the borough council before his recent resignation due to an illness and move to Clarks Summit Senior Living in South Abington Township.

“My friend, Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey asked me if I wanted to join Clarks Summit Council,” Scott said. “I told her I never thought of joining.”

He joined in 2012, completing the term of council member Don Moyer. He then ran and was elected for two more terms.

Scott was the chairman of the finance, sewage, civil service and recreation committees.

“Dom is a very close friend of mine being on the borough council and through church,” said Carey. “The borough council will have big shoes to fill. Dom will always have a deep love for the Abingtons and especially for Clarks Summit and will be in the background for all of Clarks Summit’s needs.”

Scott graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1949 and after graduation enlisted in the Naval Air Corps during the Korean War and served for four years.

“I was a mechanic and had to use a ladder to climb up to the wing of the airplane,” said Scott. “I put gas in the wing and then had to climb over to the other side to put gas in the other wing. I then got a job in the office where pilots would come in after their flights and hand me their log books. I had to look if there were any work orders such as fixing a radio.”

After the service, he enrolled at The University of Scranton and graduated in 1954 with a degree in accounting. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

He worked for 37 years at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn Michigan. He began in the management training program where he worked different jobs every six months for two years. He retired as the manager of the pension retirement department.

Scott is always looking for ways to help out in the community and has purchased mulch for area parks, bought a bench at The Gathering Place, delivered donated food to the Dalton Food Pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church, purchased a “welcome to Clarks Summit” sign located near Lansdowne Avenue in Clarks Summit and volunteering with his family every June 13 the birthday of his late mother at the Saint Francis Soup Kitchen.

He has organized the Clarks Summit Memorial Day parade for many years and visits veterans at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Center.

“Dominic has led the tire recycling in the borough for the last few years,” said Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson.” He goes to the Saint Francis Commons in Scranton, picks up a few veterans to help with the recycling and always brings his family. Every year it gets bigger and bigger. Dominic never thinks of himself and always thinks of the community and how to help the citizens.”

Clarks Summit councilman and vice president, Frank Besten said Scott is “a total gentleman.”

“He will give you a handshake and a smile every time he meets you,” he added. “You’d never hear a bad comment said from him. He is an outstanding person.”

Scott is a member of the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus North Pocono 6050, a member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, a board member of Telsepond Senior Services and a member of the Church of Saint Gregory. He plans on joining the Abington Lion’s Club.

He is the son of the late Joseph V and Teresa Gallagher Scott. His brother is James Scott of South Abington Township and his sister is Teresa Elechko of Dalton. His brother Joseph V. Scott is deceased and the bench at The Gathering Place has a plaque with his name on it.

“I really enjoyed being on Clarks Summit Borough Council,” said Scott. “I got to meet some great people and I did what I thought were some great things.”