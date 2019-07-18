Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Bill Carter, founder of Presbybop, is also the minister at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Carter will perform at the keyboard as part of the Presbybop Quintet on Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Scranton Jazz Festival. SUBMITTED PHOTOS The Presbybop performed as a sextet at a concert held in Scranton last year. From left: Bill Carter, Steve LaSpina, Mike Carbone, Ron Vincent, Al Hamme and Jeff Stockham. The group has performed in one form or another for the past 25 years and produced a dozen albums of original and classic jazz tunes. The Presbybop Quintet will perform on the main stage at the Scranton Jazz Festival on Sunday, Aug. 4. For the festival lineup, schedule of events and more information, see pages 6 and 7.

SCRANTON — The city that, in the 1920s, knew Harry Parella and Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey has birthed a new age of jazz. And it is poised to welcome more jazz legends and launch new musical careers.

The Scranton Jazz Festival will kick off its 15th annual weekend of jazz and blues Aug. 2-4. The festival this year will welcome four-time Grammy nominee Freddy Cole, brother of Nat King Cole; award-winning blues artist Shemekia Copeland, daughter of blues legend Johnny Copeland; and trumpeter, composer and six-time Grammy winner Randy Brecker, backed by a 16-piece band.

“One thing we never have to worry about is the quality of our product,” said Bob Schelsinger, the festival’s founder and executive director. “We don’t fiddle around. We put out the top-quality product of which we are capable. That ensures our audience keeps coming back.”

Schlesinger said he grew up on jazz. Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, he attended the University of Scranton and returned years later, settling in South Abington Township. Schlesinger spent four decades as director of The Scranton Public Theatre.

“I thought that Scranton needed a jazz component,” Schlesinger said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we start one and see if it works?’ And now, 15 years later, we are not only alive and well but have become one of the premier summertime attractions in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Held at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel and various Jazz Walk locations in downtown Scranton, the festival carries on the area’s rich tradition of jazz music.

Artistic Director Marko Marcinko has been with the Scranton Jazz Festival since the beginning.

“I would put the Scranton Jazz Festival up against any other festival that goes on in the country,” Marcinko said. “We have high-caliber artists, great organization, a great venue with the Radisson, great food, great staff and a great spirit. And we have a really great time doing it.”

Marcinko is the founder of the PA Jazz Alliance and an educator and artistic director at the PA Jazz Institute, a week-long intensive music camp held at Marywood University. Students study music history, theory, improvisation and more. They rehearse with accomplished jazz musicians from the area and prepare for a featured performance at the Scranton Jazz Festival.

This year, the PA Jazz Institute student ensemble will perform on the main stage on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Support from area businesses, sponsors and Lackawanna County government has kept the jazz tradition alive.

Each year the audience grows.

Attendees look forward to performances all weekend on the main stage at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel and the Jazz Walk which offers the opportunity to tour restaurants and bars in Scranton’s downtown and hear a variety of jazz and blues performers.

This year, Clarks Summit resident, Bill Carter with his Presbybop Quintent will take the main stage on Sunday, Aug. 4. Carter is not only an accomplished jazz pianist, but a Presbyterian minister who serves at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

Carter founded Presbybop more than 25 years ago. He has 120 original compositions and produced a dozen albums.

“My passion has also been to re-introduce the community to great jazz music in a way that enhances the listener’s experience,” Carter said. “Jazz music at its heart is creative. There is a lot of improvisation. It engages both the heart and the feet.”

Jazz is unique in that although band members follow a melody and have sheet music, they also enjoy taking creative license. Moments of improvisation make each performance different.

Carter said Presbybop doesn’t rehearse a lot. They have songs chartered out and sheet music distributed but usually after a round of sandwiches, stories and a sound check, all Presbybop needs in order to perform is a discussion on how to begin, how to end, and how to keep it interesting.

“I think it’s because the musicians I get to work with are all playing at such a high professional level,” Carter said. “It’s remarkable, and I love it. A lot of great classic jazz recordings, what you hear is the first take. They turned on the recorder and they let it go.”

What festival attendees will hear on Aug. 2, 3 and 4 may not be heard again. Unlike other types of music, Jazz takes on a life of its own. It will be a moment woven by the spirit of the audience and the heart and instinct of the musicians on stage.

“Nothing expresses the human soul and condition like the arts,” Marcinko said. “It goes back to the beginning of mankind. It’s part of the human condition. It’s part of our DNA. With this music, with America’s classic music – jazz music, it is uniquely American. It comes from the experience of so many people in this country.

“Everyone has played a role in making this melting pot we call jazz happen. Last year at the jazz festival, I had a conversation with Defeayo Marsalis. He talked about how jazz is like jambalaya. All of these ingredients mixed in one bowl. The taste that comes out of that one bowl is incredible. That’s jazz music and everyone should be proud of that because, at its core, it’s really American and a gift we gave the world.”

Tickets

Tickets for the 15th Anniversary Scranton Jazz Festival are sold at Gallery of Sound locations or online at scrantonjazz

festival.org.