SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Heights Civic League collected items to send to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at its September banquet. There were 177 arts and crafts items collected, and from that, 44 “Waiting Room Fun Bags” were packaged. In addition, money collected was used to purchase a “Little Red Wagon.” The fun bags are given to children waiting for tests and treatment and the wagons are used to transport the children to and from the treatments. Abington Heights Civic League members, from left: Amy Clegg, Eileen Milunic and Jan Klusza