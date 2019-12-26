Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO BY TERI LYON Rachel Hitchcock rings in the new year.

Many New Year’s Eves ago, my parents watched the ball drop at midnight in Times Square during their honeymoon in New York City following their Christmassy wedding on Dec. 27. My mom’s memory of the experience wasn’t of romance, but was of frozen toes and “being packed in like sardines.”

My New Year’s Eve celebrations have been less dramatic, ranging from dinners out to big, dine-and-dance parties in local banquet halls and intimate parties in friends’ homes.

But without a doubt, my favorite New Year’s Eve date has been my granddaughter, Rachel. In recent years she has often rung in the new year with me (maybe a little before midnight), while her parents enjoyed a night out. We always had a great time.

More and more families are opting to stay home and party with the kids these days. New Year’s Eve, like Valentine’s Day or Halloween, is one of those holidays that caters to adults or children.

Don’t think you have to tone things down too much if you opt for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve bash. The kids aren’t going to let you. Use their energy to help you ring in the new year with a bang. My granddaughter always loves the idea of a “no rules” night (or at least the appearance of one).

Party place

Do the decorating up big. Make it colorful with balloons or hang homemade paper glitter stars. Make confetti from leftover Christmas wrapping paper. Create your own party hats or pick them up inexpensively at a local craft or party store. Don’t forget the horns and noisemakers.

Make your own New Year’s Eve “ball” before or during your party, a pinata that the kids can help decorate by gluing on beads, sequins or lots of glitter. Fill it with candy and let the kids bang on it at midnight or earlier to let the goodies out.

Food

Let the little ones help you choose a fun menu consisting of their favorites. Whether you’re making a big dinner or just having cool appetizers all night, this is a time when you relax your nutrition standards – just a little. Kid-friendly foods like hot dogs or chicken fingers on a stick, or PB&J kabobs are a big hit.

Fun

Dancing is a must, karaoke is a cool option and party games are awesome. Here are a few time-theme ideas from thespruce.com:

Find the clock: Hide an alarm clock someplace in the room. Set it to ring in five minutes. Challenge the kids to find it before it rings.

New Year’s charades: Have kids separate into two teams to play a game of New Year’s charades. Fill a party style top hat with notes that contain New Year’s prompts (such as noisemaker, ball drop, countdown, Times Square or midnight) for the kids to act out to their teammates.

Photo memory time line: Print out a collection of pictures that depict memories from the past year (try to have at least one for each month). Hide them around the house or scatter them on the floor. Have the kids hunt for and gather all of the pictures. Once they have retrieved them all, ask them to arrange them in order to create a time line of memories.

The photo memory game is a good time for you and the kids to reflect on the best of 2019 as you get ready to say hello to 2020.

Happy New Year!

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.