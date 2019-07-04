Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Casie Berkhouse, an ecology educator at Lackawanna College’s Environmental Education Center, will offer an earthing class July 13 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place. The rain date is July 20.

Earthing is reconnecting with the Earth – removing one’s shoes and feeling the ground, absorbing the energy of the planet.

A recent article in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health revealed results from studies that earthing relieves stress and chronic pain and helps with sleep issues.

Berkhouse will present an open discussion on the dynamic interplay among humans and the planet. Then, attendees will take a short walk to the pocket park on Depot Street, where they will be invited to connect with nature in a traditional manner. After a short-guided meditation, Casie will send the group into the weekend revitalized.

The cost of the class is $5 for adults and free to children attending with an adult. Each participant should bring a portable chair. For more information about the event and how to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org and click on “Community Classroom.”