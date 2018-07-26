Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Clarks Summit Borough officials meet with PennDOT District 4 press officer James May to review the new Comet-blue fence installed on Grove Street. From left: Councilman Patrick Williams, Councilman Frank Besten, Council President Gerrie Carey, Police Officer Eric Williams and May.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The bridge on Grove Street now glistens with Comet pride, thanks to some cooperation between PennDOT and the borough council.

At the request of Councilman Patrick Williams, PennDOT installed a Comet-blue fence on the bridge, which runs over the railroad tracks.

“Because this fence is so close to the football field, it is often decorated before games and graduation,” said James May, PennDOT District 4 press officer. “So we were excited to be able to do this for the borough.

“And because it is in an area that has a lot of pedestrians, including a high percentage of children, it was very important for us to ensure that we had a secure, safe fence in this area.

“Making it Comet-blue was an added bonus.”