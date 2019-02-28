Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Lee Jamison displays Strawberry Syrup. Jamison said most of his ingredients are locally sourced. Lee Jamison displays Cherry Cobbler spread in Annie’s Country Kitchen’s new location in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Lee Jamison dreamed of opening his own store to sell his homemade products. This dream was realized with the recent opening of Annie’s Country Kitchen, located at the rear of 400 South State St.

Jamison previously used space at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and Countryside Community Church but outgrew it.

“My aunt and uncle Ann and Warren Thompson started to make jam, salsa and pickles,” said Jamison. “My mother Florence Jamison also helped. I was working construction and got hurt on the job. My doctor told me I’d never go back to construction. I was never interested in cooking but no one was going to take over what they were doing. It was going to die on the vine. I took a food safety course at The University of Scranton and started cooking.”

“My mother recently died,” said Jamison. “She helped me with the prep work such as chopping and peeling. She was helpful to everyone and was a very hard worker.”

Jamison’s daughter Christy Jamison helps with graphics for the business.

For now, everything that is made is done on top of a stove. An industrial 80-gallon steel kettle was recently purchased. That will increase production.

The business also added a cooling tunnel that will cool the glass jars before they are sealed and closed with a metal lid.

Jamison makes four kinds of salsa: Baby Bear (mild), Mama Bear (medium), Papa Bear (hot) and Wild Bear (extra hot), along with seven varieties of jams and jellies. He also produces blueberry and strawberry syrup, marmalade, four types of cobbler filling and chili sauce.

“I was visiting a veteran center and an ice cream truck was outside,” said Jamison. “I asked if he could add my cherry cobbler filling to the ice cream to make me a sundae. It was outstanding.”

He gets his produce from area farmers.

“My family was using old family recipes that included too much sugar.” said Jamison. “I wanted to make it better and reduce the amount of sugar. I now add two types of honey to the finished product.”

Jameson gives back to local organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House. Schools use his products for fundraising. During the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, people who donated $1 to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter were entered to win a year’s worth of jelly. Jameson’s granddaughter Raelynn Jamison picked the winning name.

Jamison also supports the Clarks Summit Fire Company with a percentage of his sales.

For more information about the business, visit

anniescountrykitchen.net.