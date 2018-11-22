S. ABINGTON TWP. — A holiday favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” will be performed at Abington Heights High School.

Abington Heights’ musical and drama departments will present the musical to the public the weekend after Thanksgiving. Using his background in directing, choreography and dance, Nick Lazor is the director and choreographer for the show.

“This production has been done at Madison Square Garden in New York,” Lazor said. “Just the technical element alone is difficult for a typical high school. We made adjustments to suit our needs. But we pushed a lot this year and that includes an expanded cast.”

John Monahan, producer of Abington Heights’ production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ said, “We had a lot of roles to fill. Some of the students play four or five different roles at different stages of the show. It’s a lot for us and the kids to coordinate. But it’s all come together.”

The drama department at Abington Heights High School had a cast of 50 students and still needed more to fill parts in the production. They found a solution in partnering with fourth and fifth graders. Younger students were added to the cast and an ensemble in two scenes. Scheduling was tricky, but Lazor and Monahan found practice times that worked for everyone. Students have spent hours after school practicing.

The music department is also heavily involved, performing a musical score by Alan Menken with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, under the direction of Abington’s Dana Cerminaro. She leads several chorus numbers and directs the pit orchestra which includes a collection of Abington Heights students and adult professionals. Middle School orchestra instructor, Mary Kay Kuzma is one of them. The collaboration of Abington Heights’ faculty and staff with more than 100 students has brought a lot of energy as well as an investment of time and talent to the musical production.

Roseanne Michaels is the technical director and oversees many stage elements. Moving parts and numerous scenes has been challenging, but everyone has worked together to make the show successful.

“We have students involved in every element of the production,” Monahan shared. “Students not only act and sing, they also assist the set crew, sound and light crew, make up and costume.”

The staff and students at Abington Heights have lived up to their name as they elevate this musical to new heights with their collaboration of talent. Monahan and Lazor are proud of what the students have achieved and are looking forward to the culmination of their efforts on Friday, Nov. 30, Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2.

In the production, AHHS student Charlie Cornell plays Scrooge who is guided through a look at his life by students Lucy Earl, who performs as the ghost of Christmas past, Zoe McGlynn, as the ghost of Christmas present and Kylie Schultz, who plays the ghost of Christmas future.

Twins Jeffrey and Bryan Barlow, perform as Marley’s ghost and Bob Cratchit, key characters in the production. Tiny Tim is played by elementary student, Aiden Covell.

Jerome Wheeler is a freshman at the high school. His involvement is unique in that he is deaf.

“Jerome came to me and asked if he could be involved,” Lazor shared. “I said ‘Sure, why not?’ and it’s been a great thing. Jerome will be signing on stage during the performance and we will have interpreters as well.”

This is a new element for the Abington Heights drama department as they have never had sign language interpretation of performances or a deaf student in the cast before.

“It’s been nice for the students,” Lazor said. “Some of the scenes and choreography utilize sign language. Jerome is up there doing the same choreography as the rest of the cast. He wanted to be involved. We found a way and he rose to it. It would not have happened though, without the support of the interpreters. They have played a huge part in making this an accessible show for the deaf community.”

Sign language interpreters, Taylor Hunter and Danielle Cavanagh of Interpretek, have spent countless hours working with Jerome. They have taught some sign language to the cast and will interpret during the performances.

Lazor has used his experience in dance and choreography to not only add sign language to scenes, but dance as well.

“We have sign language in several places and made other changes. We also have some dance numbers in the production that we hope will entertain the audience,” Lazor said. Even with the creative license taken to the classic Dicken’s story, Lazor assures, “The story is 100 percent recognizable as ‘A Christmas Carol’.”

The play will be presented at the high school on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2. at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students or seniors and can be obtained by calling the school office at 570-585-5300.

“We hope that being the weekend after Thanksgiving, Christmas-themed music will be permissible,” Lazor said with a smile. “We want to kick off the holiday season for the community in a happy way.”

A Christmas Carol