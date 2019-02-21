Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTOS BY JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Courtney Cornog serves pie to Nanette Boxham at the Pie for Breakfast event held at Clarks Green Assembly of God Church. Micah Lovell, administrator of Abington Christian Academy, enjoys time out for pie with his wife Amber.

CLARKS GREEN — The crowds came out to Clarks Green Assembly of God Church on Saturday, Feb. 16 for Abington Christian Academy’s Pie for Breakfast fundraiser. More than 100 pies were served, offering 40-plus varieties.

Tickets were sold for a raffle offering gift baskets filled with a variety of products donated by the community.

Abingtonians came out of the cold to enjoy the event with friends and family.

“All the pies were made by teachers, parents and grandparents of the school or donated from people we know,” said Micah Lovell, school administrator. “We have everything from fruit pies, cream pies, savory breakfast pies and even pizza pie.”

“This is our seventh year doing the Pie for Breakfast fundraiser,” he added. “Years ago, we had a pie social and this event grew from that.”

Abington Christian Academy is a classical private school offering education for pre-kindergarten through second grades. The school plans to offer education through fourth grade next year. It opened in September, 1987 in Peckville as Scranton Area Christian Academy.

Based in the Abingtons since 2001, the Academy is now located on Layton Road in the lower level of The United Methodist Church of Chinchilla in South Abington Township.

The school won Happenings Magazine’s award for best pre-kindergarten school in 2017.

Lovell shared that with the small classroom size, students have individualized attention, allowing for flexibility with teaching and learning styles. The school is focused on childhood literacy and developing life-long learners with a biblical world view.

Dorothy Leach, who has served at the school since 1997, said she loves her job.

“I teach kindergarten. I get the cuties,” she said.

Leach was in the kitchen keeping the hot chocolate flowing and cutting pies to be served.

When asked what her favorite pie was, Leach responded, “I’m prejudiced. I like my own. I made a banana cream pie with fresh fruit on top. I make the pudding filling from scratch and use less sugar. It has a sugar cookie crust and berries on top.”

Servers said this year’s Pie for Breakfast event had more varieties of pie than ever before. There was everything from quiche to Boston cream pie. Gluten free, sugar-free and nut-free pies were available for those with dietary restrictions. Several attendees enjoyed seconds and thirds at the all-you-can-eat pie buffet.

“I’m up to 10 pieces of pie,” laughed Geoff Shaw. “I come every year. I think my record is 14 pieces of pie.”

By the time Shaw left, he said he had broken his record and had enjoyed 15.

“I’ll be back next year,” he said.

Young and old enjoyed a chance to warm up with a hot cup of coffee or cocoa and get their fill of pie.

The Brock family of Clarks Summit said they come every year.

“We enjoy supporting the school,” Jenny Brock said. “Our kids went here. It was the right size and we liked that they let the individual be an individual. The teachers are creative and engaged. There is a focus on the whole person. They recognize that students are more than just minds.”

Lovell said parents are an integral part of the school. “We are grateful for the volunteers and support from the school family,” he said. Many of the pie servers were teachers, parents or grandparents of students.

Clarks Green Borough Mayor Patty Lawler came out for pie as well.

“My favorite is the apple pie,” she said. “I’ve been coming for years. I’m proud of Clarks Green Assembly of God for hosting this event at their location. They have been good supporters of our community.”

For more information on Abington Christian Academy and to be informed of upcoming events like the Pie for Breakfast fundraiser, visit abingtonacademy.com.