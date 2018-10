PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT The 2018-2019 Abington Heights dance team members, from left: Helena Mokhtari, Shameena Maharaj, Ellie Jordan, Stephanie Hicks, Mary O’Brien, Aryanna Simpson, Alison McCarroll, Emily Gohsler (captain) and Maria Adonizio. Also on the team are Devan Riiff and Gianna Marturano. The team performs at all football games, pep rallies, parades and community service events and is coached by Laura Sampogne.