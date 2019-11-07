COURT NOTES
Published: November 7, 2019
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
• Barbara Karnafel, executrix of the estate of Julie Telep, South Abington Twp., and Basil Telep, devisee, Mayfield, to Jesse D. Clark, Mayfield; a property at 807 Hill St., Mayfield, for $77,500.
• Janice L. DiMinno, administratrix of the estate of Gerald Bonanno, Waverly Twp., to Wilbur Gilroy, Lake Winola; a property at 114 School St., Waverly Twp., for $70,000.
• Beverly A. Kolenda, Olyphant, to Terri Butts, Jermyn; a property at Creek Road, Scott Twp., for $70,500.
• Lakewood Development Co. Inc., Dallas, to Jeffrey H. and Karissa M. Jenkins, Old Forge; a property at 504 Skyline Drive South, South Abington Twp., for $48,000.
• Raymond Emanuel, executor of the estate of Raymond D. Emanuel, Clarks Summit, to Intuitive Homes LTD, Dunmore; a property at 307 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $60,000.
• Jonathan E. and Rachel L. Strayer, Clarks Summit, to Zacharie and Jacquelyn LeBar, Clarks Summit; a property at 117 Ackerly Road, Glenburn Twp., for $166,900.
• Scott and Susan C. Miller, Blakely, to Jeffrey and Laura Decker, Scott Twp.; a property at Maple Lane, Scott Twp., for $45,000.
• R&A LLC, Moosic, to Natasha Forde, Scranton, and Clairmont Forde, Baldwin, New York; a property at 120 Woodside Drive, Clarks Summit, for $174,000.
• Maureen Gallagher, administrator of the estate of Kathleen Gallagher, Lackawanna County, to Matthew Hartmann and Mark Schloendorn, Susquehanna County; a property at 334 Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, for $220,000.
• R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Colby Kalinowski and Angela DiBileo, Dresher; a property at Seminary Hill Road and Trinity Place, South Abington Twp., for $94,500.
• Ellen Marotta and Robert E. Hughes III, co-trustees of the Robert E. Hughes Jr. trust, to Carl Barsigian; a property at 306 Fuller Road, Dalton, for $345,000.
• Christopher John and Lauren Michele Baranoski to Dominick J. and Kayla Augustine; a property at
908 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, for $150,000.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
• Martin G. Mikulski and Jasmine J. Kee, both of Lake Winola.
DIVORCE SOUGHT
• Donna O’Malley,
South Abington Twp., v. Robert K. O’Malley Jr., South Abington Twp.; married May 13, 1995, in Pennsylvania; Anne Marie Howells,
attorney.
ESTATES FILED
• Dominic R. Scott, 311 Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to James D. Scott, 514 Old Colony Road, South Abington Twp., and Teresa Scott Elechko, 2040 Maple Road, Dalton.
• Judith A. Jones, 26 Pond Run, Glenburn Twp., letters of administration to John H. Jones, same address.
• Helen H. Costa, 102 Abbey Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Patricia and Robert Butchko, same address.
