COURT NOTES

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Jacqueline and James R. Stewart, Clarks Summit, to Robert E. and Diane M. Kennedy, Clarks Green; a property at 315 Gordon Drive, Clarks Green, for $160,000.

• Gerald Regni, executor of the estate of June Regni, also known as June A. Regni, to James J. and Joette L. Conaboy; a property at 105 Possum Way, Clarks Green, for $335,000.

• Donald Ward and Lauren Stevens, Jefferson Twp., to Sarah Ann Farrell, Waverly Twp.; a property at 3011 Third Ave., Jefferson Twp., for $229,000.

• Patricia A. Heil, Waverly Twp., to Michael J. and Katherine A. Jenkins, Clarks Summit; a property at 118 Linair Farm Road, Waverly Twp., for $325,000.

• Joseph G. Pannick, West Abington Twp., to JKM Realty, Dalton; a property at 1987 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Blakely, for $350,000.

• Fred J. and Alexis T. Kirijan to Karen L. Thomas; a property at 113 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $320,000.

• Marie Carol Almond, South Abington Twp., to Jill A. Roth, South Abington Twp.; a property at 173 Edgewood Drive E., South Abington Twp., for $210,000.

• Chairus LLC, Clarks Sum­mit, to 166 Parker Street LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 166 Parker St., Scranton, for $35,000.

• Chairus LLC, Clarks Sum­mit, to 332 New York Street LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property at 332 New York St., Scranton, for $45,000.

• Two Cat Realty LLC, Clarks Summit, to Fast Realty LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 208 N. State St., Clarks Sum­mit, for $300,000.

•Barbara Fellows, administratrix of the estate of Mary Eliza­beth Werner, also known as Mary M. Fellows, Clarks Sum­mit, to Frances Butler, Clarks Sum­mit; a property at 513 Main Ave., Clarks Summit, for $100,000.

• Karen A. Popovich O’Connor and William O’Connor, Scott Twp., to Barbara C. Kugler, Scott Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $145,000.

• Mona R. Griffer, South Abington Twp., to Joseph and Maureen Scolere, Clarks Sum­mit; a property at 35 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $270,000.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

• Katrina Newman, Clarks Summit, v. Carey Newman, Clarks Summit; married April 16, 2005, in Dunmore; Hughes, Nicholls & O’Hara, attorneys.

ESTATES FILED

• Otto P. Robinson Jr., also known as Otto P. Robinson and Otto Robinson, 11 Elmhurst Blvd., Scranton, letters testamentary to Robert C. Robinson, 330 Grist Mill Road, North Abington Twp., and Holly J. Robinson, 416 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 118, Boston, Mass.

• Barbara Kathleen Pietreface, also known as Barbara K. Pietreface, 220 Clark Ave., Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Roberta L. Rochedieu, 505 Dean St., Scranton, and Jason Pietreface, 2072 Moosic Lake Road, Jefferson Twp.

• Charlotte Abda, also known as Charlotte A. Abda, 1217 Wash­burn St., Scranton, letters testamentary to Ronald A. Abda, 1005 Fairfield Circle, Clarks Summit.

STATE TAX LIENS

• OK Services Inc., 621 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $3,159.50.

• Sophie L. Gregory, 2006 Robin Hill Way, South Abington Twp.; $1,474.59.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

• Scott and Racquel Evans, 500 Crestwood Ave., Clarks Sum­mit; $47,368.26.

• Robert W. Goldate, doing business as R W Goldate Paint_ing, 703 Lilac Lane, Clarks Sum­mit; $17,899.69.

• Lois Glodzik, 16025 Hilltop Drive, Clarks Summit; $217,485.95.

• Annamae S. Bell, 311 Canaan Lane, Dalton; $48,733.51.

• A-Z Receivables Manage­ment LLC, 404 Summit Ave., Clarks Summit; $35,559.62.

• Jesse R. Swisher and Aimee E. Marcello, 1058 Green Holly Road, South Abington Twp.; $45,885.56.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Joseph Angelo Diskin and Dana Marie Krenitsky, both of Waverly Twp.

• Wayne Robert Hassel Jr., Scott Twp., and Brenda Marie Zimmer, Clarks Summit.

LAWSUIT

• Amie Burns, 504 Nichols St., Suite A, Clarks Summit, v. Abington Heights School District, 200 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit, seeking in excess of $50,000, together with interest thereon, costs, counsel fees, punitive damages and any other relief deemed just, for injuries suffered Jan. 11, in a fall on the defendant’s premises at 222 Noble Road, Clarks Summit; Dominic J. Mastri, attorney.