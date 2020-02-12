Friday, Feb. 14

Noon to 2 p.m. Live music with Tom Rogo at the Silver Spoon Diner (#42 on the map)

12:30-1:30 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at MetLIfe (#14 on the map)

1-3 p.m. Live music with Marc Woodyatt and Jacob Cole at Citizens Savings Bank (#20 on the map)

2:30-3:30 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Citizens Savings Bank (#20 on the map)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Weis Market (#4 on the map)

3-6 p.m. Hudson Jean Trunk Show and Galentine’s Party at Golden Coast (#17 on the map)

3-7 p.m. Blood drive though Miller-Keystone in the parking lot of Abington Community Library (#15 on the map). Visit GIVEaPINT.org and use code #8448 to sign-up.

4-6 p.m. Live music with Siis Jams at Golden Coast ( #17 on the map)

5-6 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Oliver, Price & Rhodes (#36 on the map)

4-8 p.m. Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at the wine tent (#34 on the map)

5-7 p.m. Complimentary trolley tour of the festival – on and off stops will be at Everything Natural, Abington Community Library, the corner of Depot and Spring streets and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

5-7 p.m. Stop by Abington Community Library (#15 on the map) for free hot chocolate and Nintendo button-making craft. Bring your own images or choose from the library’s supply.

5-9 p.m. Stop by Abington Community Library (#15 on the map) for a self-guided ICEtendo scavenger hunt around the library.

6-7:30 p.m. Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists and a juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

7-8 p.m. Valentine’s Day Coffeehouse in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)featuring love songs from the Arcadia Chorale. Refreshments will be provided.

Family Fun Faire at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map) featuring:

❄ Specialty Nintendo-themed drinks and pizza for sale

❄ DJ Jack Martin from 6-8:30 p.m.

❄ Storytelling with Chris Archangelo – two time offerings: 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

❄ Children’s complimentary face painting by Happy Faces from 6-8 p.m.

❄ Post-parade juggling performance by Rob Smith from approximately 8-8:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Festival of Ice Parade along S. State Street in downtown Clarks Summit.

Saturday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided ICEtendo scavenger hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

10-11 a.m. Live ice carving demonstration at People’s Security Bank & Trust (#6 on the map)

10 a.m. to noon Live music with The G-Men at People’s Security Bank & Trust (#6 on the map)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ICEtendo Vendor Market at 200 E. Grove St. (#13 on the map)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Northeast Eye Institute (#19 on the map)

11 a.m. (continuing throughout the day) Local Author Rebecca Loescher presenting readings from one of her books at Everything Natural (#25 on the map)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fashion Eyewear Event at Northeast Eye Institute (#19 on the map)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music with the singers from the Jessica Hitchcock Vocal Studio at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Live music with Von Storch Trio at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists and juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids crafts and games at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nintendo-themed selfie station at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

Noon to 1 p.m. Live carving demonstration at MetLife (#13 on the map)

Noon to 5 p.m. Horse and carriage rides outside The Gathering Place (#33 on the map). Tickets are $3 per person and available at the ABPA booth inside The Gathering Place. Carriage accommodates 12-15 people at a time.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at the wine tent (#34 on the map)

1-3 p.m. Live music with Mike Waskovich at Clel’s Place (#21 on the map)

1-3 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at City Market ( #47 on the map)

2 p.m. Local Author Rebecca Loescher presenting readings from one of her books at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

2-4 p.m. Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach characters meet and greet with photos at McDonald’s (#9 on the map)

2-3 p.m. “Honk Jr.” presented by the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

2-4 p.m. Samplings and tastings with Wallenpaupack Brewery at State Street Grill (#41 on the map)

2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music with Joe Cole Trio at McDonald’s (#7 on the map)

3-4 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Clel’s Place (#21 on the map)

4-5 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

5-6 p.m. Live ice carving demonstration at State Street Grill (#41 on the map)

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Super Game Trailer 10 station Mobile Gaming Theater- tickets $5 per person located in the parking lot of of the ICEtendo Vendor Market (#13 on the map)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ICEtendo Vendor Market at 200 E. Grove St. (#13 on the map)

11 a.m. to noon Live music at The Gathering Place with the Kennedy Creek Strummers # on the map (#42 on the map)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nintendo Selfie Station at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

Noon to 5 p.m. Horse & Carriage Rides outside The Gathering Place (#33 on the map). Tickets are $3 per person and available at the ABPA Booth inside The Gathering Place.

Noon to 5 p.m. Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at the wine tent (#34 on the map)

1-3 p.m. Live music with the Dixieland All-Starts at Gerrity’s Market (#45 on the map)

2-5 p.m. Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided ICEtendo scavenger hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

2-3 p.m. Damian the Magician at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

2-4 p.m. Professional Ice Carving Competition in the Citizens Savings Bank parking lot (#20 on the map)

2-4 p.m. Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach character meet and greet with photos at McDonald’s (#7 on the map)

2:30-4:30 p.m. Live music at Abington Community Library with PresbyBop Jazz Trio (#15 on the map)