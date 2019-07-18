SCRANTON — The 15th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival will feature live music, food and spirits. Scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, it will be presented at the historic Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., and numerous downtown venues.

AUG. 2

5 p.m. – Jazz Happy Hour: Trax Patio, Radisson Hotel

8 p.m. – Sherrie Maricle and Five Play

9 p.m. – The legendary Freddy Cole

10 p.m. – Jazz Walk

AUG. 3

7:30 p.m. – Tom Hamilton’s Work in Progress Band

8:30 p.m. – Shemekia Copeland

10 p.m. – Jazz Walk

AUG. 4

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Jazz Brunch featuring the SJF Jazz Brunch Duo - Carmen’s Restaurant, Radisson. (Not a SJF ticketed event; offered by the Radisson only, cost of brunch due at time of service.)

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Jazz Brunch featuring Erin Malloy and Jim Waltich - Posh Restaurant. (Not a SJF ticketed event; offered by Posh only, cost of brunch due at time of service.)

5:30 p.m. – PA Jazz Institute Student Ensemble

6:30 p.m. – Bill Carter and the 25th Anniversary Edition Presbybop

7:30 p.m. – I Got Life: Music of Nina Simone featuring Carol Riddick and Gerald Veasley

8:30 p.m. – The SJF Big Band with guest Randy Brecker

9:30 p.m. – Jazz Jam, Trax Platform Lounge, Radisson Hotel

Friday, Aug. 2

The Recovery Bank: Tara Michel Duo, 6-8 p.m.

The Garden: Bill Washer & Paul Rostock Jazz Duo,

6-8 p.m.

Lavish Home & Body: Nelson Hill & Dave Antanow, 6-8 p.m.

Afa Gallery: The Electric City Steel Drum Project,

6-8 p.m.

Trax Patio at The Radisson: The Organik Vibe Trio with Ron Oswanski, Dave Rickenberg and Marko Marcinko, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

PJ’s Pub at The Hilton: La Cuchina with Vinny Bianchi, Paul Rostock, Bill Washer and Danny Gonzalez 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Adezzo Cafe: Jim Buckley & Reunion 9 p.m.

to midnight.

Backyard Ale House: Indigo Moon Brass Band, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Bog: Rogue Chimp, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Posh: Erin Malloy and Friends 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Trax Patio at The Radisson: Ron Oswanski, Dave Rickenberg, Danny Gonzalez and Bill Washer, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

PJ’s Pub at The Hitlon: The Eric Mintel Quartet, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Adezzo Cafe: The PA Jazz Institute Student Ensemble 9 p.m. to midnight.

Backyard Ale House: The Merchants of Groove, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Bog: Indigo Moon Brass Band 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Posh: Music For Models 9:30 p.m. to midnight.