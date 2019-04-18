BOWLING SCORES
The Alley Cats Bowling League’s recent scores are as follows.
April 2
Team standings:
Wildcats - 70, Lynx - 66.5, Manx - 63.5, Tigers - 58.5, Bobcats - 57.5, Calicos - 56.5, Siamese - 53.5 and Panthers - 38.
High individual game:
Anna Aten - 201, Judy Mahlstedt - 196 and Bette Connell - 183.
High individual series:
Anna Aten - 493, Carole Hamersly - 467 and Linda Sproul - 451.
High team game:
Calicos - 746, Wildcats - 719 and Lynx - 708.
High team series:
Calicos - 2025, Lynx - 2009 and Wildcats - 1964.
April 9
Team Standings:
Wildcats - 71, Lynx - 67.5, Manx - 66.5, Calicos - 59.5, Tigers - 59.5, Bobcats - 58.5 Siamese - 56.5 and Panthers - 41.
High Individual Game:
Bette Connell - 181, Carole Hamersly - 175, Judy Mahlstedt and Anna Aten - 169.
High Individual Series:
Bette Connell - 485, Judy Mahlstedt - 471, Barb Borek - 450.
High Team Game:
Manx - 724, Calicos - 717 and Siamese - 671.
High Team Series: Calicos - 2076, Manx - 2024 and Siamese - 1930.