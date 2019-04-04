Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from March 19 and 26 are as follows.

Team Standings as of March 26: Wildcats - 69, Lynx - 63.5, Manx - 62.5, Tigers - 56, Bobcats - 56, Calicos - 52.5, Siamese - 50.5 and Panthers - 38.

High Individual Game (March 19): Anna Aten - 184, Judy Mahlstedt - 177 and Pat Chipak - 169.

High Individual Game (March 26): Judy Szymanski - 191, Denise Wylie - 171 and Nancy Connors - 167.

High Individual Series (March 19): Judi Mahlstedt - 492, Anna Aten - 455 and Carole Hamersly - 455.

High Individual Series (March 26): Nancy Connors - 455, Judy Szymanski - 438 and Linda Sproul - 436.

High Team Game ( March 26): Calicos - 735, Panthers - 690 and Wildcats - 690.

High Team Series (March 26): Panthers - 1951, Calicos - 1945 and Wildcats - 1914.