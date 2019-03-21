Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from March 12 are as follows.

Team standings

Wildcats - 62, Lync - 60.5, Manx - 59.5, Bobcats - 54, Tigers - 52, Siamese - 47.5, Calicos - 46.5 and Panthers - 34.

High individual game

Pat Chipak - 189, Judy Wolfe - 181 and Carole Hamersly - 178.

High individual series

Linda Sproul - 476, Judy Wolfe - 451 and Anna Aten - 445.

High team game

Manx - 718, Bobcats - 710 and Siamese - 683.

High team series

Lynx - 1990, Bobcats - 1976 and Siamese - 1961.